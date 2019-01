Tricky wingers, physical strikers and dynamic midfielders, the Scottish Premiership has them all.

They make up the list of the most fouled players in the division and some of those in the 20 will surprise with two players out in front of their peers for being felled most frequently.

1. Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) - 63 fouls

2. Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) - 57

3. Stephen McGinn (St Mirren) - 47

4. Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) - 47

