Revealed: How the Scottish Premiership could finish based on current form

A projected final Scottish Premiership table has been revealed, suggesting where teams will finish based on current form.

talkSPORT has produced a predicted final table for the Scottish top flight, despite two-thirds of the season left to play.

talkSPORT has issued a projected table showing the final league positions in the Scottish top flight. Picture: SNS Group

Celtic currently top the pile but just five points separate the top six clubs, which includes Hearts, Rangers and St Johnstone, who are on a run of five victories.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Dundee are predicted to be automatically relegated while St Mirren are tipped to finish in 11th and contest the play-offs.

Despite the McDiarmid Park’s five-game winning streak, Tommy Wright’s men are projected to finish in the bottom half of the table, in seventh.

Aberdeen’s run of second-place finishes is predicted to come to an end, with the Jambos finishing in the coveted runners-up spot ahead of Rangers in third.

The Dons are expected to finish in fourth, with Kilmarnock in fifth and Hibs completing the top six.

Behind St Johnstone in seventh spot are Livingston in eighth, Motherwell in ninth and Hamilton in tenth spot.

Full table

1. Celtic

2. Hearts

3. Rangers

4. Aberdeen

5. Kilmarnock

6. Hibs

7. St Johnstone

8. Livingston

9. Motherwell

10. Hamilton

11. St Mirren (Ladbrokes Premiership play-off final)

12. Dundee (relegated)