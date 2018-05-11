Reports link Rangers with move for Hibs midfielder John McGinn

Have your say

Rangers are poised to make a move for Hibs midfielder John McGinn this summer, according to the Daily Record.

John McGinn will soon enter the final 12 months of his contract. Picture: Jane Barlow

The Scottish international is expected to leave Easter Road in the next transfer window as he enters the final 12 months of his contract.

Hibs have slapped a £5million asking price on the player with teams south of the border said to be interested.

However, incoming Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has been alerted to his availability and could be set to hijack any potential move south of the border.

The Liverpool legend sent a scout to watch McGinn in action during Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat to Hearts at Tynecastle.

Earlier this season the 23-year-old netted a terrific goal as Hibs defeated the Ibrox side 2-1 in Glasgow.

