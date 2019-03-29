Rangers No.2 Gary McAllister to miss Old Firm clash after street attack

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister will miss Sunday’s Celtic Park derby after being punched in the face in Leeds last weekend.

Rangers assistant boss Gary McAllister. Picture: SNS

The former Leeds midfielder needed hospital treatment after the assault at 4am on Sunday morning.

West Yorkshire Police announced earlier on Friday that a 32-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident before being released under investigation.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said: “It’s a shame, he is not going to be with us at the weekend. I took the decision out of Gary’s hands. It’s a shame what happened.

“He is recovering well, but I think it’s better that he rests and recovers and gets himself 100 per cent right, and we get Gary McAllister back when he can be the real Gary McAllister. But it’s a shame, I wish he was going to be with us.”