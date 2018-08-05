Rangers boss Steven Gerrard: We were a class above Aberdeen

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard insists his side were a “class above” Aberdeen despite a share of the spoils at Pittodrie.

Steven Gerrard came very close to victory in his first league match as Rangers boss. Picture: SNS

Despite having Alfredo Morelos sent off in the 12th minute, the visitors led going into injury-time thanks to a James Tavernier penalty.

However, young substitute Bruce Anderson fired a low finish into the bottom corner to earn the hosts a point.

Gerrard believes his side were unlucky not to secure a deserved victory after battling with a man down for most of the match.

He told Sky Sports: “We were magnificent, very good with 11 men and even better when we went to 10.

“Aberdeen didn’t have any idea against us and for 93 minutes it was perfect.

“Gutted for the players to concede so late on but we showed today we were a class above Aberdeen.

“It’s always going to be frustrating because we put so much effort. Everyone was fantastic, tactically when we went to 10 we were very good and very professional.

“Aberdeen only had one idea and it was to lump it into the box, so I’m pleased with my players.

“I’m delighted with the players and I can’t go away from here disappointed with any of them I thought they were tremendous.

“I thought we were better with 10 men so it was just carry on doing what you were doing and when you get the chance when the ball turns over go and hurt them again.

“Maybe if our final pass was better we could have got another goal, but anyone who was at that game or watched it on TV will know we were much better than Aberdeen today.”