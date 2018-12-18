Rangers boss Steven Gerrard: We know this is Neil Lennon’s big fixture

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is ready for a high-intensity encounter against Neil Lennon’s Hibs at Easter Road.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. Picture: PA

The two sides will meet in the Ladbrokes Premiership tomorrow night. It’s the first time they’ve faced since the famous 5-5 draw at the conclusion of the 2017/18 campaign.

Lennon lapped up his side’s last-gasp equaliser with his famous aeroplane celebration on the Easter Road pitch.

Former Liverpool skipper Gerrard faced the one-time Leicester and Celtic battler numerous times as a player and expects another explosive clash following Hibs’ weekend Hoops triumph.

He said: “I think it’s going to be a big challenge for us. They’re a good team with good players.

“We all know this is their manager Neil Lennon’s big fixture and I’m sure he will want to get one over on Rangers, so it’s got all the makings of an exciting game.

“They’re on the back of a big performance against Celtic so I’m sure the confidence is high.

“I know Neil well. I played against him, competed against him, bumped into him a few times on holiday. He was a competitive player and is a competitive manager, so I’m really looking forward to going toe-to-toe on the side.”

Rangers let top spot slip from their grasp earlier this month but are back on top after beating Accies.

Now Gerrard wants to maintain their position among the leading pack ahead of a tough run that includes trips to Hibs and St Johnstone before the Boxing Day visit of Lennon’s side is followed by an Old Firm duel at Ibrox on December 29.

He said: “Consistency is the thing we’re looking for. The last time we were top of the league we didn’t get the reaction I wanted.

“We always knew December would be a tough schedule. But the next four games are a chance to finish the year strong and try to set the second half up well.

“We want to be on top or as close to on top as we can.”