Rangers appeal red card given to Alfredo Morelos

Rangers have appealed the red card given to Alfredo Morelos during the 4-2 victory over Aberdeen.

Alfredo Morelos and Aberdeen's Scott Mckenna clash during the Ladbrokes Premiership encounter at Pittodrie. Picture: PA

The 22-year-old was involved in an incident with Dons defender Scott McKenna, with both players being sent off by referee Bobby Madden.

It was the Colombian’s fourth red card of the season and third in matches involving Aberdeen.

Morelos had a sending off downgraded to a booking after another flashpoint with McKenna earlier in the campaign and Rangers are hopeful of the same outcome this time.

The striker would be suspended for Saturday’s Scottish Cup clash with Kilmarnock if the appeal fails.