Rangers anger fans with green boots tweet

Rangers fans were angered after the club tweeted an advert for green football boots.

The club’s official Twitter account posted a picture of new boots released by Puma who are the club’s strip manufacturers.

The Puma One and Puma Future boots are bright lime green, leading fans to question the club and Puma whether they know their audience.

Many Rangers fans responded angrily to the post, while it amused fans of other clubs, especially Celtic.

Green boots were famously banned by former boss Pedro Caixinha. The Portuguese coach said in July: “From today, no one will wear boots of that colour because it is the colour of Celtic.”

