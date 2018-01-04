Ostersunds latest club to be linked with Celtic outcast Liam Henderson

Ostersunds have become the latest club to be linked with Celtic midfielder Liam Henderson.

READ MORE - Which Scottish club would be the best fit for Celtic’s Eboue Kouassi?

Liam Henderson has played for Celtic only once this season. Picture: SNS

The Swedish side are keen on signing the player from Parkhead on a permanent deal, according to the Daily Express.

Ex-Hamilton Accies boss Billy Reid is the assistant at the Allsvenskan side and is said to have alerted manager Graham Potter to Henderson’s availability.

The 21-year-old is out of contract at the end of the current campaign and is sure to move on from Celtic having made just one appearance this season.

Hibs fans have longed for the midfielder to return to Easter Road ever since his season-long loan from Celtic expired after his two-assist performance in the 2016 Scottish Cup final win over Rangers.

Henderson was linked with a move to Neil Lennon’s side in the summer but it so far remains unclear whether his former boss at Parkhead will rekindle his interest in the January window.

Ostersunds finished fifth in the top flight this season and progressed to the latter stages of the Europa League, where they’ll meet English giants Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Standard Liege, Genk and Werder Bremen are said to be leading the chase for Celtic’s Eboue Kouassi. The midfielder is available for loan until the end of the season as Brendan Rodgers seeks to find him regular first-team football.

READ MORE - Hibs saved me from football scrapheap, says Martin Boyle