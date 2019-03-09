Motherwell 3 - 0 Hamilton: First-half blitz wins Lanarkshire derby

Two goals from David Turnbull and another from Jake Hastie blew Hamilton away in the first half as Motherwell cruised to three points in the Lanarkshire derby.

David Turnbull (far left) celebrates his opening goal. Picture: SNS

