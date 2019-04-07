Motherwell 0 - 3 Rangers: How the Rangers players rated
Ratings out of ten for the victorious Rangers players as Steven Gerrard’s side ease to a comfortable win at Fir Park.
1. Allan McGregor
Didn't have much to do throughout the 90 minutes. (6/10)
2. James Tavernier
It wasn't vintage Tavernier but he was solid enough on the right. (7/10)
3. Jon Flanagan
Allowed Jake Hastie in behind on a couple of occasions in the first half. Improved as the match went on. (7/10)
4. Connor Goldson
Steady enough for the most part, both in defence and with the ball at his feet. (7/10)
