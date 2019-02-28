Marc McNulty and Neil Lennon clash after ex-Hibs boss pushed to sign striker

The loan recruitment of Marc McNulty is proving season-changing for Hibernian.

It could potentially be career changing for Neil Lennon, who was desperate to bring the forward to Hibs but was gone by the time he arrived from Reading.

The 25-year-old is well aware of that as he anticipates tomorrow night’s Scottish Cup quarter-final at home to Lennon’s new club Celtic.

McNulty took his tally to six goals in four games with the double that downed St Johnstone on Wednesday night and ensured new Hibs manager Paul Heckingbottom extended his 100 per cent record to three wins.

Only a matter of days ago, while between jobs, Lennon lauded McNulty and predicted the frontman would be a pivotal performer for Hibs. Now, as he seeks to fill the void created by Brendan Rodgers leaving Celtic for Leicester City, Lennon’s words could prove prophetic.

Lennon’s return to Easter Road will have a major bearing on whether his second spell in charge of the Scottish champions extends beyond the summer. Failure to land the league and Scottish Cup to complete a historic treble treble isn’t likely to enhance his prospects after seven straight domestic trophy wins under Rodgers.

That backdrop means McNulty and Lennon will meet in altogether different circumstances from what either would have envisaged.

Former Coventry striker McNulty said: “It great to hear what Neil said about me and it would have been great to work under him but football is a funny game and things change very quickly.

“Neil obviously wanted me in but there were people working behind the scenes. Hibs have a recruitment team who do a good job getting players in. In the last couple of windows these people have been trying to get me in. For whatever reason it hasn’t happened but I have to thank them. Neil left and they were the ones that kept at it so I am grateful.”

McNulty smiled at the suggestion his personal thank you to Lennon could take the form of the winning goal tomorrow. He said: “That would be nice, fingers crossed.”

McNulty, pictured, insists his confidence is high enough to believe that could be on the cards, and feels he is returning to the form which saw him net 28 times to help Coventry gain promotion from League Two last season. That form also earned him a £1 million move to Reading. But only a smattering of appearances followed, and McNulty is back on the loan trail, as he was in his early 20s, following his switch from Livingston to Sheffield United. He spent the 2015-16 term atPortsmouth but remembers coming back to his native Edinburgh at the end of that season, when Hibs ended a 114-year quest for the Scottish Cup.

He said: “I watched it with a few mates, who are Hibs fans.

“Saturday is a massive game as it gives you the chance of a wee sniff of Hampden.”

Meanwhile, Hibs youngster Jamie Gullan last night joined Raith Rovers on loan until the end of the season. The 19-year-old, who has made two substitute appearances this term, had previous loan stints at Gala Fairydean Rovers and Queen’s Park and was a key member of the Hibs squad that won the Development League and SFA Youth Cup last season.