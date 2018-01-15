Kris Boyd signs new Kilmarnock deal until summer of 2019

Kris Boyd has signed a new deal with Kilmarnock, keeping him at Rugby Park until the end of the 2018/19 season.

The 34-year-old striker, who was named the Scottish Premiership Player of the Month for December, agreed to extend his stay after netting 12 goals in 22 matches this campaign.

Half of that haul came last month, with Boyd scoring a brace in wins over Partick Thistle and former club Rangers.

Boyd, who is now in his third stint at Rugby Park, began his career at Killie before spells with Rangers, Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest, Turkish outfit Eskisehirspor and MLS side Portland Timbers.

He returned to Ayrshire in February 2013 before rejoining Rangers in June 2014, but was released at the end of the 2014/15 season. He returned to Kilmarnock and signed a three-year deal in June 2015.

Since his debut in 2001, Boyd has netted 119 goals for Killie over his three spells.