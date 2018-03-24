Kris Boyd pokes fun at Barry Ferguson over Hampden past

The Kilmarnock striker posted a picture on Instagram of him making a ‘V-sign’ after the two appeared in the Sky Sports studios during the Scotland game.

The post shows Boyd, sitting in the studio with Ferguson and presenter Hayley McQueen, with two fingers up to his face, in a gesture reminiscent of the one his former team mate made towards the cameras during Scotland’s victory over Iceland at Hampden Park in April, 2009.

The light-hearted picture was included with a comment from Boyd welcoming Ferguson back to national stadium.

Ferguson and goalkeeper Allan McGregor had been omitted from the starting line-up against Iceland following a late-night drinking session in the aftermath of a defeat to Holland in Amsterdam. The stunt effectively ended Ferguson’s Scotland career, although McGregor would later return.

Boyd, who has scored 15 league goals this season for Kilmarnock, and Ferguson were pundits as part of Sky’s coverage of Scotland’s friendly defeat to Costa Rica.