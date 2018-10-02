Kris Boyd ‘out of order’ for comment about Aberdeen fans

Kris Boyd has been criticised for his comments about Aberdeen supporters amid the debate over the Betfred Cup semi-final arrangements.

Kris Boyd was criticised on Monday's BBC Sportsound programme. Picture: John Devlin

The Kilmarnock striker was one of few Scottish football pundits who came out in support of the decision to host both Aberdeen v Rangers and Celtic v Hearts at Hampden Park on the same day.

The former Ibrox favourite, writing in his Scottish Sun column, speculated that Aberdeen’s game was selected for a noon kick-off, 15 minutes after the first train from the north-east arrives in Glasgow, because of the hatred of Dons fans towards Rangers and the trouble that may cause.

Asked about it on BBC Sportsound’s programme, club chief executive Duncan Fraser shot down Boyd’s comments.

He said: “It’s a scandalous remark. I think it’s based on a degree of ignorance.

“Every support has their degree of issues to deal with and Aberdeen are no different to any other support. Therefore, I don’t accept that point.”

Panelist Michael Stewart added: “Boydy’s comments are out of order. To single out one team and for it to be Aberdeen, that is absolutely out of order.”