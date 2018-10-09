Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones faces two game ban for diving

Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones has been charged with diving by the Scottish Football Association.

Jones has been hit with a notice of complaint over the penalty incident which led to his team’s winner at Dundee on Saturday and faces a two-match ban if the case is proven.

Dundee manager Neil McCann insisted there was no contact after Jones went down under the attention of Cammy Kerr before Eamonn Brophy netted from the spot to earn KIllie a 2-1 win.

The SFA charge said: “No player shall cause a match official to make an incorrect decision and/or support an error of judgement on the part of a match official by an act of simulation which results in that player’s team obtaining a substantial advantage.”

Jones will face a hearing on Thursday and the former Middlesbrough player will miss Ladbrokes Premiership games against St Mirren and Hamilton if the charge is upheld.