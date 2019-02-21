Kilmarnock to appeal Daniel Bachmann’s red card against Rangers

Have your say

Kilmarnock will appeal the red card handed out to goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann during the Scottish Cup defeat at Ibrox.

Referee Alan Muir shows Daniel Bachmann a straight red card. Picture: SNS

The on loan Austria Vienna star was shown a straight red by referee Alan Muir for an alleged elbow on Glen Kamara as Killie were prepared to defend a set-piece.

The visitors would go on to lose the match 5-0 with Alfredo Morelos netting four times. They were also denied a strong penalty appeal in the opening minutes of the game.

Manager Steve Clarke was unequivocal in his assessment: “The red card is a joke.

“If that’s the standards we might as well go home. Why speak? It’s every week, every other week. Why? You’ll probably write Morelos four goals but the officials decided the game.

“It’s embarrassing. The goalie just lifted his arms. Every goalie does it every week. It’s embarrassing.”