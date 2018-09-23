Kilmarnock’s Jamie MacDonald seeks end to ‘jargon’ of rule changes

Kilmarnock goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald wants players to be offered a simplified and more personal explanation on rule changes.

Controversy around refereeing decisions and interpretations has dogged the start of the season in Scotland, with Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke charged by the Scottish Football Association for criticising the governing body’s disciplinary process.

Clarke has subsequently claimed that refereeing decisions have influenced three of the five Ladbrokes Premiership games his side have played this season, and ahead of today’s visit by Celtic MacDonald said: “There is a captain’s meeting at the beginning of the season and you go to see the officials about the rule changes.

“In years to come it would be better if they went to the clubs individually because you are relying on one person who goes to those meetings to relay the information.

“I remember going a couple of years ago and in all honesty, there is a lot you don’t take in because it is a lot of jargon.

“It may be helpful in the future, when there are these rule changes, that maybe an official comes to each club and explains it to all the boys, break it down into simple language as well.

“That would help everybody so we could get a clearer idea of the rules for that season.

“It seems the wording of the rules seems to cause the bother more than anything and at the end of the day, it is down to interpretation.”