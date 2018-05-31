In pictures: Top 20 Scottish Premiership players still out of contract

The transfer window doesn’t open until 9 June, but with most Scottish clubs forced to deal exclusively in free transfers there has already been a wealth of activity since the 2017/18 season concluded. Several stars have left their old sides to sign with new teams, though the futures of several other notable players remain undecided.

Sifting through Narey’s Toepoker’s extensive list, we’ve collated and ranked the best 20 players who are still available on freedom of contract this summer.

READ MORE - The top 10 in our 50 best players in Scottish football this season