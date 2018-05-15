In pictures: Most accurate crossers in Scottish Premiership this term

To celebrate the conclusion of the 2017/18 Scottish Premiership we count down the top 10 players who delivered the ball with the best accuracy across the season.

In order to provide full transparency, it should be said that this is not a straight forward list of the most accurate for any number of crosses attempted. Otherwise Paul McGowan would be No.1 with a 50 per cent rate from his 42 deliveries. It’s not a ridiculously small sample size, but it’s also not comparable to those who’re asked to deliver the ball consistently as part of their side’s gameplan. Therefore, after much deliberation, it was decided that the list should be restricted to those who attempted over 2.5 crosses per game and racked up at least 70 attempts.