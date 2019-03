Starting with the 1998-1999 season - the first year of the SPL - we've looked at the final points tally of the last twenty league champions from Dick Advocaat's Rangers to Brendan Rodgers' Celtic. Click and scroll through the article to find out the winning tallies.

1. 1998-99: 77 points Champions: Rangers; Runner-up: Celtic; Runner-up points total: 71

2. 1999-2000: 90 points Champions: Rangers; Runner-up: Celtic; Runner-up points total: 69

3. 2000-2001: 97 points Champions: Celtic; Runner-up: Rangers; Runner-up points total: 82

4. 2001-2002: 103 points Champions: Celtic; Runner-up: Rangers; Runner-up points total: 85

