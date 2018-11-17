Hibs players star for Australia as Martin Boyle makes debut

Hibs winger Martin Boyle made his Australia debut while Jamie Maclaren and Mark Milligan also featured as the Socceroos drew 1-1 with South Korea in Brisbane.

Milligan, who was named as the country’s new captain following Mile Jedinak’s retirement from international football, said ahead of the game: “I am extremely humbled by the opportunity.

“I acknowledge it is a significant responsibility and it is one which I look forward to.” The 33-year-old played the full match in central defence, while Maclaren lined up as the lone striker in a 4-2-3-1 formation. South Korea took the lead against the run of play on 22 minutes, with Ui-Jo Hwang sending a fierce effort past Mat Ryan in the Australia goal after latching onto a long ball forward from Min-Jae Kim. The home side pressed for an equaliser, and had the ball in the net on 54 minutes only for the linesman’s flag to rule it out for offside.

Maclaren made way for his Easter Road team mate Boyle on 71 minutes, and the debutant had his first attempt on goal on 83 minutes. Tom Rogic attempted to release the 25-year-old, but the Celtic midfielder delayed his pass and South Korea blocked Boyle’s effort from outside the box. Moments later Boyle had another chance but his header from Awer Mabil’s cross lacked power and was comfortably saved by Seung-Gyu Kim. Milligan was cautioned for a foul on Hyun-Jun Suk on 88 minutes, with Boyle picked up a booking 60 seconds later, after catching Sang-Ho Na with a stray arm. Boyle then had a glorious chance to grab a debut goal, but his shot deep into injury time was deflected behind. From the resulting corner, Massimo Luongo fired home to earn the hosts a deserved point.