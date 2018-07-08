Hibs name their price for Celtic target John McGinn - reports

Celtic will have to pay double their £1.5million bid for John McGinn if they are to prize the midfielder away from Easter Road this summer, according to the Sunday Mail.
The Hoops had an offer for the Scottish international thrown out earlier this week and have now been told it’ll take a bid in the region of £3million to sign the player.
McGinn only has one year left on his current deal, though that will not stop Hibs from demanding a fair price for his services.
Brendan Rodgers said on Friday that he was hopeful a deal could be completed for the 23-year-old, who received a PFA Scotland Player of the Year nomination last season.
Celtic are looking to bolster their midfield ranks after Stuart Armstrong completed a £7million move to Southampton late last month.
Similar to McGinn, Armstrong was entering the final year of his contract.
