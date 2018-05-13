Hibs boss Neil Lennon arrives at Easter Road for clash against Rangers

Neil Lennon has arrived at Easter Road as he prepares to lead Hibs in their final game of the season against Rangers.

The club’s manager didn’t turn up for training or pre-match press conference duties on Friday with assistant Garry Parker taking his place instead.

It was said the 46-year-old had slept in after suffering from the flu.

However, Lennon returned to training on Saturday morning and will resume his duties in the dugout for the visit of Jimmy Nicholl’s side.

Hibs require a six-goal victory in order to overthrow Rangers in third place and guarantee themselves European football next season. Otherwise they have to hope Celtic complete a second successive treble by defeating Motherwell in the Scottish Cup final.

Lennon was scathing of his side in the aftermath of the 2-1 derby defeat at Tynecastle on Wednesday evening. As well as blasting his players, the ex-Celtic and Bolton boss said he would consider his position.