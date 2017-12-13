Hibs 1 - 2 Rangers: How the Rangers players rated

Ratings out of ten for every member of the Rangers team as they defeated Hibs 2-1 at Easter Road.

Wes Foderingham - 8

Made a couple of really important saves, including a terrific denial of Brandon Barker which he tipped on to the post.

James Tavernier - 5

Should have had an assist after whipping in a tremendous cross for Alfredo Morelos, who made a mess of the header. Other than that he really toiled. Lacked defensive awareness constantly in the first half and couldn’t deal with Barker in the second.

Bruno Alves - 6

Looked really cumbersome in the opening period as Hibs got in behind time and again. Improved in the second half where his aerial prowess came into play. Still appeared heavy-footed as he made a hash of a couple of attempted clearances.

Danny Wilson - 7

Not a terrific night by any means but dealt with the Hibs attack with greater assurance than the rest of the Rangers defence.

Declan John - 5

Didn’t do enough going forward and was put through a torturous evening by Martin Boyle.

Ross McCrorie - 7

Put in some strong tackles and was more confident in possession than a number of his team-mates.

Jason Holt - 8

Rangers’ best outfield player. Played a crucial role in both goals and his energy off the ball really helped his team as they constantly fought against the tide.

Jamie Barjonas - 6

The 18-year-old was outplayed by the opposing midfielders but continued to battle and didn’t look out of place.

Kenny Miller - n/a

Suffered a hamstring injury less than 15 minutes into the game and had to be taken off.

Alfredo Morelos - 6

Endured a shocking first half where he continually gave up possession and missed a terrific chance from a corner - then he scored the winning goal. Improved quite a bit in the opening 20 minutes of the second period, but still managed to miss another big chance.

Josh Windass - 6

Didn’t contribute all that much other than his goal, which was a well-taken strike into the far corner at a time where Rangers really needed someone to produce something from nothing.

SUBSTITUTES

Daniel Candeias - 5 - His drifting inside for the final few minutes of the half played a small role in both goals. Other than that, he was constantly wasteful in possession.

David Bates - 7 - Brought on to win headers and clear the ball and he did just that. Fortunate not to concede a penalty.

Eduardo Herrera - n/a - Brought on late for Morelos.

