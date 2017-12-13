Hibs 1 - 2 Rangers: How the Rangers players rated

Ratings out of ten for every member of the Rangers team as they defeated Hibs 2-1 at Easter Road.
Wes Foderingham - 8
Made a couple of really important saves, including a terrific denial of Brandon Barker which he tipped on to the post.
James Tavernier - 5
Should have had an assist after whipping in a tremendous cross for Alfredo Morelos, who made a mess of the header. Other than that he really toiled. Lacked defensive awareness constantly in the first half and couldn’t deal with Barker in the second.
Bruno Alves - 6
Looked really cumbersome in the opening period as Hibs got in behind time and again. Improved in the second half where his aerial prowess came into play. Still appeared heavy-footed as he made a hash of a couple of attempted clearances.
Danny Wilson - 7
Not a terrific night by any means but dealt with the Hibs attack with greater assurance than the rest of the Rangers defence.
Declan John - 5
Didn’t do enough going forward and was put through a torturous evening by Martin Boyle.
Ross McCrorie - 7
Put in some strong tackles and was more confident in possession than a number of his team-mates.
Jason Holt - 8
Rangers’ best outfield player. Played a crucial role in both goals and his energy off the ball really helped his team as they constantly fought against the tide.
Jamie Barjonas - 6
The 18-year-old was outplayed by the opposing midfielders but continued to battle and didn’t look out of place.
Kenny Miller - n/a
Suffered a hamstring injury less than 15 minutes into the game and had to be taken off.
Alfredo Morelos - 6
Endured a shocking first half where he continually gave up possession and missed a terrific chance from a corner - then he scored the winning goal. Improved quite a bit in the opening 20 minutes of the second period, but still managed to miss another big chance.
Josh Windass - 6
Didn’t contribute all that much other than his goal, which was a well-taken strike into the far corner at a time where Rangers really needed someone to produce something from nothing.
SUBSTITUTES
Daniel Candeias - 5 - His drifting inside for the final few minutes of the half played a small role in both goals. Other than that, he was constantly wasteful in possession.
David Bates - 7 - Brought on to win headers and clear the ball and he did just that. Fortunate not to concede a penalty.
Eduardo Herrera - n/a - Brought on late for Morelos.
