Hibs 1 - 2 Rangers: How the Hibs players rated

Ratings out of ten for every member of the Hibs team as they lost 2-1 to Rangers at Easter Road.

Ofir Marciano - 4

Didn’t cover himself in glory at the first goal as he took a step to his right just before Josh Windass struck, otherwise he may have got there. However, that paled in comparison to the second where he lunged off the post expecting Alfredo Morelos to cross, only for the Colombian to rifle the ball where he’d been standing.

Efe Ambrose - 8

Assured in defence and composed in possession while at centre-back, he seemed to get even better when moved to right-back for the second half.

Darren McGregor - 7

Fairly solid. Did what was asked of him and didn’t make any errors. He’s had busier evenings.

Paul Hanlon - 7

Terrific in possession and almost scored in the first half after executing a one-two with Anthony Stokes and getting himself inside the penalty area. However, blotted his copybook by allowing Morelos to get the shot away for the winning goal.

Martin Boyle - 9

Best player of the park. He was a constant menace down the right wing all game. The only thing stopping him from getting a 10 out of 10 was the lack of someone getting on the end of his crosses, and the gilt-edged chance he missed at 1-0.

Dylan McGeouch - 7

Absolutely superb in the first 30 minutes as he constantly won the ball back and helped Hibs begin wave after wave of attack. Faded from that point forward.

Anthony Stokes - 8

Given a free role as the most advanced midfielder in the 3-5-2 system and excelled during the first half where he seemed to pop up everywhere, linking with team-mates and creating chances. Continued to do so in the second but, following the formation change, he needed to try and play closer to Simon Murray.

John McGinn - 7

Had his moments with some strong tackles and a couple of terrific long-range balls, but the Scottish international has enjoyed better games.

Lewis Stevenson - 7

Did well for the goal, not only to ghost into space on the edge of the area but to play Murray down the line in the first place. Struggled a little with James Tavernier and Daniel Candeias at the start of the second period but soon settled them down.

Simon Murray - 6

Notched an assist after getting around Bruno Alves, squaring the defender up and then finding Stevenson with the cut-back. Missed a great chance in the second half and didn’t do enough over the piece.

Oli Shaw - 5

Granted his first start after coming off the bench and scoring for the second time against Celtic, it’s safe to say there will be better nights in the young man’s career. Didn’t influence the match too much and hooked five minutes into the second period.

SUBSTITUTES

Brandon Barker - 8 - Similar to Boyle on the right, Rangers just couldn’t handle him. Hit both posts.

Steven Whittaker - n/a - Came on two minutes before the end

