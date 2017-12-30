Hibs 1 - 1 Kilmarnock: Goalkeeping clanger helps Hibs claim point

Oli Shaw pounced on a mistake from Kilmarnock goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald as Hibernian came from behind to secure a Ladbrokes Premiership draw.

The experienced Kris Boyd struck just 69 seconds into the game for the visitors with a clinical finish but Shaw, just three days after he was denied a goal that narrowly crossed the line against city rivals Hearts, levelled before the break after MacDonald spilled John McGinn’s corner.

The point moves Steve Clarke’s Kilmarnock, who are now six unbeaten, up to sixth in the Ladbrokes Premiership at St Johnstone’s expense, while Hibs remain fourth.

The visitors came flying out of the blocks and took the lead through Boyd after little more than a minute.

Hibs defender Paul Hanlon failed to deal with a long ball forward and Boyd controlled a Chris Burke lay-off and curled a brilliant left-footed shot into the net via the inside of the far post.

The Leith outfit were stung by the opening goal but set about trying to work their way into the game.

Full-back Lewis Stevenson drove a low effort from distance just past the post before Danny Swanson wasted a great chance.

The ball broke to the playmaker following Anthony Stokes’ driving run into the area but Swanson pulled his shot from 10 yards just wide.

However, the home side levelled in the 24th minute following a glaring error from goalkeeper MacDonald.

The former Hearts player spilled McGinn’s corner on his line and Shaw was left with the simple task of tapping the ball into the net.

The home side were hungry for more but a counter-attacking charge led by Swanson came to nothing after the forward’s shot was deflected wide by Stephen O’Donnell.

Both teams fancied their chances of taking all the spoils as the second half began.

Killie forward Jordan Jones saw a fizzing half-volley deflect just over the bar from 18 yards before MacDonald pushed Stokes’ free-kick behind.

Martin Boyle then came within inches of scoring a spectacular goal but his dipping left-footed volley from the edge of the box ruffled the top of the net.

Hibs gradually upped the pressure and Kilmarnock were limited to counter-attacks.

But the home side were finding it difficult to create any clear-cut openings in the final third and McGinn took matters into his own hands with a rasping drive from 25 yards that glanced off the top of the bar.

Kilmarnock held out as both teams had to settle for a point.