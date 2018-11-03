Hibs 0 - 1 St Johnstone: Late Shaughnessy goal keeps Saints’ run going

Joe Shaughnessy’s dramatic late header secured a deserved 1-0 win for St Johnstone and ended Hibernian’s 11-month unbeaten record at home.

The Saints captain, who was imperious in defence all afternoon, stooped to head home a fine David Wotherspoon delivery in the 90th minute of the Ladbrokes Premiership clash at Easter Road.

Tommy Wright’s men also struck the crossbar through Tristan Nydam, while Danny Swanson - returning to his former club - saw his second-half penalty superbly saved by Adam Bogdan.

The Saints have now missed three spot-kicks in as many matches after Liam Craig and Tony Watt fluffed their lines against St Mirren last week. However, just like in their 2-0 triumph over the Buddies, Swanson’s miss ultimately did not prove costly as they recorded a fourth straight victory.

At the end of a week dominated by the fallout from Wednesday night’s Edinburgh derby, during which Neil Lennon was struck by a coin, Hibs were out of sorts as they slipped to a first home defeat since losing 2-1 to Rangers on December 13, 2017.

Lennon emerged from the tunnel to a raucous reception from the Hibs supporters.

However, Easter Road was almost silenced when Nydam unleashed a wonderful curling effort from 25 yards that rattled the crossbar of a relieved Bodgan.

Watt, without a goal since a 1-0 win over Dundee in August 25, blew a golden opportunity to break the deadlock in the second half when he met a wonderful Drey Wright delivery, only to head wide from point-blank range.

Hibs, meanwhile, were employing a shoot on sight policy, with Martin Boyle and Stevie Mallan both fizzing in efforts from outside the box which were superbly saved by Zander Clark.

Swanson, a boyhood Hibs fan, entered the fray as a second-half substitute and made an immediate impact, with his jinking run into the box abruptly ended by Marvin Bartley. Referee Nick Walsh immediately pointed to the spot.

The 31-year-old dusted himself off to take the penalty but Bodgan produced a magnificent low save to deny the former Hibs player.

However, the Saints would not be denied and Shaughnessy earned all three points and spark wild celebrations among the travelling support.