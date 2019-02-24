Hearts star Clevid Dikamona bites back at John McGinn after ‘grass’ jibe

Have your say

Hearts defender Clevid Dikamona has hit back at John McGinn after the former Hibs star accused him of being a “grass” on social media.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

McGinn reacted to a Twitter post by the French defender which highlighted a nasty foul by St Mirren’s Greg Tansey during the 1-1 draw at Tynecastle on Saturday afternoon.

Dikamona subsequently tagged the SPFL official account in a follow-up tweet, which drew the response from McGinn.

The 28-year-old has now bit back at the Aston Villa and Scotland midfielder.

He wrote: “You’re probably the kind of player who does this, knowing you’re protected by a referee after...”

Hearts defender Clevid Dikamona celebrates after scoring in the 1-1 draw with St Mirren. Picture: SNS

The two players’ social media spat is all the more suprising as their careers in Edinburgh didn’t overlap. Dikamona signed for Craig Levein’s side roughly a month after McGinn completed his move to Aston Villa.