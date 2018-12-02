Hearts captain Christophe Berra accuses Kyle Lafferty of lacking ‘class’

Hearts captain Christophe Berra has accused former team-mate Kyle Lafferty of lacking “class” after Rangers won at Tynecastle.

Kyle Lafferty (left) celebrates with Alfredo Morelos at the full-time whistle. Picture: PA

The visitors came from a goal down to move top of the Ladbrokes Premiership table as Connor Goldson and Alfredo Morelos turned the match on its head after Gareth McAuley had turned into his own net.

Lafferty, who starred for Hearts last season before completing a return to his boyhood favourites in August, came on as a second half substitute for Steven Gerrard’s men.

At the conclusion of the match he indulged in some wild celebrations in front of the Ranegrs supporters.

The Northern Irishman was making his first return to Tynecastle since rejoining Rangers on the back of a 20-goal campaign with the Jambos.

“He [Lafferty] has just got to remember what this club did for him,” said Berra. “I just thought he could have shown a bit of class.

“Don’t get me wrong, Rangers pay his wages and it was all in the heat of the moment – he was away celebrating. Just remember that it was these [Hearts] fans who got him that move.”