Hearts and Hibs charged by SFA over derby bust-up

Hearts and Hibs have been charged by the Scottish FA for the second-half flare-up in the Edinburgh derby.

Players from both sides confronted each other following a challenge by Hibs striker Floran Kamberi on Hearts midfielder Oliver Bozanic.

Kamberi, who had already been booked, was shown a second yellow card and was sent off.

Both sides are accused of breaching Disciplinary Rule 204: “Where three or more players and/or members of Team Staff from one team are involved in a confrontation with opposing players and/or members of Team Staff of the opposing team during and/or directly after a match.”

Hearts and Hibs have until Monday to respond to the charge.

A principal hearing date has been set for 15 November.