Hayley McQueen defends herself as fans attack Sky Sports coverage

Sky Sports presenter Hayley McQueen has defended herself on social media after being criticised over Sky Sports’ coverage of Livingston’s match with Rangers on Sunday.

After Livingston’s 1-0 win, the three-person panel, also featuring Kris Boyd and Kris Commons, discussed Celtic’s unsettled start to the 2018/19 season.

This anger some supporters, who felt it unnecessary to focus on Brendan Rodgers’ side when their greatest rivals had just suffered defeat and remained behind Celtic in the league table.

One fan tweeted: “Rangers* lose and hurting @HayleyMcQueen immediately launches into “Celtic in crisis” pre-planned deflection mode. Can’t hide it.”

Instead of ignoring it, though, the presenter decided to fire back.

Sky Sports presenter Hayley McQueen alongside former Celtic star Kris Commons. Picture: SNS

She wrote: “Why you think I’m a Rangers fan, god knows, it’s obviously what you want to believe. A decision to discuss Celtic today was an editorial decision not mine personally. End of.”

She later added: “I’m actually not defending it but when you tweet me with something that is wrong I will correct it. As explained already I do not control our editorial output.”