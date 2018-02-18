Hamilton tweet picture of nasty Lewis Ferguson cut after Rangers game

Hamilton Accies were seemingly unimpressed with a challenge by Rangers defender David Bates as they took to social media after the 5-3 loss at New Douglas Park.

Keep up with all the top football news and transfer gossip from England, Scotland and beyond with footballwire.co.uk

Picture: Twitter

Within minutes of the full-time whistle the hosts tweeted out a picture of Lewis Ferguson, son of ex-Rangers star Derek, on the official club account.

It simply read “This is @lewisferguson7” along with an image showing Ferguson’s right leg, which had a nasty looking gash above the ankle.

The cut came about as a result of a 50/50 between the two players which saw Ferguson booked by referee Bobby Madden.

Hamilton later deleted the tweet.

Graeme Murty’s visitors won the match thanks to a hat-trick from Josh Windass, while Jamie Murphy and Alfredo Morelos also got themselves on the scoresheet.

Darren Lyon opened the scoring just five minutes in, while David Templeton also found the back of the net against his old club.

Dougie Imrie added a late penalty to complete the scoring.

READ MORE - In pictures: How the players rated in Hamilton 3 - 5 Rangers