Hamilton 0 - 5 Rangers: How the victorious Rangers players rated

Ratings out of ten for every Rangers player as Steven Gerrard’s side thumped Hamilton Accies in Lanarkshire.

1. Allan McGregor

2. James Tavernier

3. Andy Halliday

4. Connor Goldson

