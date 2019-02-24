Hamilton 0 - 5 Rangers: How the victorious Rangers players rated
Ratings out of ten for every Rangers player as Steven Gerrard’s side thumped Hamilton Accies in Lanarkshire.
1. Allan McGregor
Didn't really have a save to make. (6/10)
2. James Tavernier
Crossed for Defoe to score and netted himself from the penalty spot. (8/10)
3. Andy Halliday
Thoroughly impressed in the first half as he got forward to support. (8/10)
4. Connor Goldson
Had one or two shaky moments in the first half but otherwise assured. (6/10)
