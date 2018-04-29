Five things we learned from Celtic 5 Rangers 0

Celtic eased to their 7th title in a row with a 5-0 dismantling of Rangers at Celtic Park.

Edouard could be the answer

Celtic's Odsonne Edouard celebrates his second goal. Picture: SNS

It's fair to say it was a sluggish start for Odsonne Edouard at Celtic, but his latest performances have shown that he could do a job for Celtic. There have been rumours linking the likes of Moussa Dembele away from Parkhead, and Edouard could be the ideal replacement for the Frenchman. At such a young age he has the potential to be a sublime striker for Celtic and his latest performances against Rangers show he can rise to the big games. While many would prefer Griffiths to start, Edouard has shone when asked by Brendan Rodgers and with a rumoured price agreed with parent club PSG could he be the first summer signing for Celtic.

There is a gap

There's an obsession with the closing “the gap” on rivals and Rangers are no different. Once again they were handed a stark reminder that the chasm is as great as ever. Brendan Rodgers’ side dominated from the first whistle and could easily hit double figures. Rangers were miles apart from Celtic from the get-go and even though they tried to play in a different style to their 4-0 defeat in the Scottish Cup they were powerless to step up to Celtic. Regardless of how Rangers play, they seem incapable of stopping Scott Brown controlling the game, Rogic developing chances and even landing a club on their city rivals. They're simply miles apart. Whoever takes over as Rangers boss, will probably add a couple of million to their budget request.

Rangers may have a goalie ready-made

It feels weird even suggesting this after a 5-0 defeat, but Rangers could have a ready-made number one in Jak Alnwick. The shot-stopper made a few world-class save for his side and kept Celtic from adding to their tally. He made a terrific save at 5-0 to prevent James Forrest and given game time he could certainly do a job for Rangers. With rumours circulating that Allan McGregor could be set to sign for Rangers, is it really a position that Rangers need to spend money on to improve?

The Rangers defence needs a revamp

9 goals in 2 games. That's how many goals Rangers have conceded against Celtic this month. There can be no doubt that the Ranger defence needs an urgent rehaul. While the fine performance of Jak Alnwick was mentioned, the game marks the first time that Celtic have enjoyed a 5 goal winning margin over Rangers in a league match. The back four of Rangers was pulled apart time and time again by a free-flowing, rampant Celtic side. If Rangers are to seriously contend in the future, they need a significant cash boost and a real focus on the back.

Celtic can still improve

With success comes players being linked with other clubs or a move away. Stuart Armstrong and Tom Rogic have been such players recently for Celtic along with the constant transfer speculation around Kieran Tierney and Moussa Dembele. Stuart Armstrong didn't make it back for the Rangers game with Rogic playing his usual 60-odd minutes. Dembele didn't make the squad and Griffiths came off the bench. The simple fact of the matter is that the depth and size of the Celtic squad mean that they can very much improve, even if they lose one or two key players. If we're honest about it, Celtic could have scored more than 5 had they continued to press and go forward with the same urgency, and that is a worrying thought for any rival to the 7-in-a-row Champions of Scotland.