Every signing made by Scottish clubs in the January 2018 transfer window

Have your say

A comprehensive list of all the signings made by Scottish league clubs during the January transfer window

Scottish Premiership

Aberdeen

Niall McGinn (Gwangju)

Chidi Nwakali (Manchester City, loan)

Kenny McLean (Norwich City, loan)

Michael Devlin (Hamilton Academical)

Sam Cosgrove (Carlisle United)

Freddie Woodman (Newcastle United, loan)

Celtic

Marvin Compper (RB Leipzig)

Lewis Morgan (St Mirren)

Charly Musonda (Chelsea, loan)

Jack Hendry (Dundee)

Scott Bain (Dundee, loan)

Dundee

Jeremy Malherbe (Dinamo Brest)

Simon Murray (Hibernian, loan)

Hamilton Academical

Chrysovalantis Kozoronis (PAS Giannina)

Marios Ogkmpoe (OFI Crete)

Mickel Miller (Carshalton Athletic)

Alex Garcia (Marbella)

Charlie Scott (Manchester United, loan)

Heart of Midlothian

Demetri Mitchell (Manchester United, loan)

Steven Naismith (Norwich City, loan)

Danny Amankwaa (FC Copenhagen)

Joacquim Adao (Sion, loan)

Hibernian

Jamie Maclaren (SV Darmstadt, loan)

Faycal Rherras (KV Mechelen, loan)

Florian Kamberi (Grasshoppers, loan)

Scott Allan (Celtic, loan)

Cammy Bell (Kilmarnock)

Kilmarnock

Aaron Tshibola (Aston Villa, loan)

Aaron Simpson (Wolverhampton Wanderers, loan)

Jasko Keranovic (West Bromwich Albion, loan)

Leo Fasan (Bury)

Motherwell

Curtis Main (Portsmouth)

Nadir Ciftci (Celtic, loan)

Tom Aldred (Bury, loan)

Peter Hartley (Blackpool)

Stephen Hendrie (Southend United, loan)

Partick Thistle

Baily Cargill (Bournemouth, loan)

Rangers

Sean Goss (Queens Park Rangers, loan)

Jamie Murphy (Brighton, loan)

Jason Cummings (Nottingham Forest, loan)

Russell Martin (Norwich City, loan)

Greg Docherty (Hamilton Academical)

Ross County

Greg Tansey (Aberdeen, loan)

Inih Effiong (Woking)

David Ngog (Panionios)

Harry Souttar (Stoke City, loan)

Liam Fontaine (Hibernian)

Max Melbourne (West Bromwich Albion, loan)

Mattias Kait (Fulham, loan)

St Johnstone

David McMillan (Dundalk)

George Williams (Fulham, loan)

Matty Willock (Manchester United, loan)

Scottish Championship

Brechin City

Callum Tapping (Queen of the South)

Callumn Morrison (Heart of Midlothian, loan)

Dylan Mackin (Livingston, loan)

Dumbarton

Liam Dick (Stranraer)

Iain Russell (Airdrieonians)

Kevin Nisbet (Partick Thistle, loan)

Andy Stirling (Queen of the South, loan)

Dundee United

Craig Slater (Colchester United, loan)

Emil Sigvardsen Lyng (KA)

Brandon Mason (Watford, loan)

Sam Stanton (Hibernian)

Thomas Mikkelsen (Ross County, loan)

Idris Kadded (Vaulx en Velin)

Grant Gillespie (Hamilton Academical, loan)

Dunfermline Athletic

Lee Robinson (Queen of the South)

James Craigen (Falkirk)

James Vincent (Dundee, loan)

Tom Beadling (Sunderland, loan)

Daniel Armstrong (Wolverhampton Wanderers, loan)

Falkirk

Tommy Robson (Sunderland)

Andrew Nelson (Sunderland, loan)

Reghan Tumilty (Ross County, extension of loan)

Sean Welsh (Partick Thistle)

Louis Longridge (Hamilton Academical)

Ryan Blair (Swansea City, loan)

Alex Jakubiak (Watford, loan)

Conor Hazard (Celtic, loan)

Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Nathan Austin (Falkirk)

Livingston

Jordan Thompson (Rangers, loan)

Gregor Buchanan (St Mirren)

Lee Miller (Falkirk)

Jack McMillan (Motherwell)

Ryan Hardie (Rangers, loan)

Morton

Luca Gasparotto (Falkirk)

Frank Ross (Aberdeen, loan)

Conor Brennan (Ballymena United)

Queen of the South

Myles Beerman (Rangers, loan)

Kyle Cameron (Newcastle United, loan)

Joe Thomson (Celtic, extension of loan)

Dom Thomas (Kilmarnock, loan)

Nikolay Todorov (Heart of Midlothian, loan)

St Mirren

Lewis Morgan (Celtic, loan)

Danny Mullen (Livingston)

Ryan Flynn (Oldham Athletic)

Mark Hill (Celtic, loan)

Myles Hippolyte (Falkirk)

Scottish League 1

Airdrieonians

Jordan McGregor (Hamilton Academical)

Darryl Duffy (St Mirren, loan)

Dale Carrick (Livingston)

Ross Brown (Livingston)

Willie Muir (Queen’s Park)

Chris O’Neil (Brechin City, loan)

Daniel Higgins (Kilmarnock, loan)

Albion Rovers

Kieran Wright (Rangers, loan)

Daniel Baur (Heart of Midlothian, loan)

Callum MacDonald (Montrose)

Harlain Mbayo (Aberdeen, loan)

Alloa Athletic

Jordan Kirkpatrick (St Mirren, loan)

Jamie McCart (Celtic, loan)

Callum Smith (Dunfermline Athletic, loan)

Arbroath

Ryan Wallace (Stranraer)

Michael McKenna (Berwick Rangers)

Ayr United

Steven Bell (Stranraer)

Jack Ruddy (Wolves, loan)

Mark Kerr (Falkirk)

East Fife

Craig Thomson (St Johnstone)

Ben MacKenzie (St Johnstone, loan)

Matthew Knox (Livingston, loan)

Adam Livingstone (Motherwell, loan)

Forfar Athletic

Dale Hilson (St Mirren)

Josh Peters (Livingston)

Russell Dingwall (Ross County, loan)

Ross MacIver (Ross County, loan)

Greg Hurst (St Johnstone, loan)

Queen’s Park

Aidan Keena (Heart of Midlothian, loan)

Jamie Gullan (Hibernian, loan)

Raith Rovers

Regan Hendry (Celtic, loan)

Willis Furtado (Airdrieonians)

Dario Zanatta (Heart of Midlothian, extension of loan)

Stranraer

Ross Lyon (Rangers, loan)

Dylan Dykes (Ross County, loan)

Angus Beith (Heart of Midlothian, extension of loan)

Cameron Macpherson (St Mirren, loan)

Dean Hawkshaw (Kilmarnock, loan)

Scottish League 2

Annan Athletic

Jamie Henry (Arbroath)

Ben Armour (Morton, loan)

Conor O’Keefe (St Mirren, loan)

Evan Horne (St Mirren, loan)

Cameron Salkeld (Carlisle United, loan)

Berwick Rangers

Declan O’Kane (Musselburgh Athletic)

Ousman See (Forfar Athletic)

Jack Hamilton (Livingston, loan)

Alex Petkov (Heart of Midlothian, loan)

Paul Willis (East Fife)

Jamie Todd (Tranent Juniors)

Clyde

Ally Love (Brechin City)

Tom Lang (Stranraer)

Kyle Gourlay (Dundee, loan)

Adam Martin (Alloa Athletic, loan)

Jack Boyle (Huddersfield Town, loan)

Dylan Cogill (Huddersfield Town, loan)

Cowdenbeath

Craig Henderson (Livingston, loan)

Aiden Malone (Linlithgow Rose)

Ben Reilly (East Fife)

Jordan Hornby (Dundee United)

David Cox (Forfar Athletic)

Brandon Luke (Dunfermline Athletic, loan)

Edinburgh City

Pat Scullion (Berwick Rangers)

Cameron Blues (Falkirk, loan)

Graham Taylor (Dundee United, loan)

Scott Shepherd (Falkirk, extension of loan)

Stuart Morrison (Dunfermline Athletic, extension of loan)

Elgin City

Aaron Whitehead (Lochee United)

Andrew McDonald (St Mirren, loan)

Iain Ross (Broughty Athletic)

Brett Long (Dundee United, loan)

Montrose

Lewis Milne (Forfar Athletic)

Martin Rennie (Lochgelly Albert)

Stenhousemuir

Alan Cook (Alloa Athletic, loan extension)

Innes Murray (Hibernian, loan extension)

Harry Paton (Heart of Midlothian, loan extension)

Stirling Albion

Kevin Moon (ECU Joondalup SC)

Danny Jardine (St Johnstone, loan)

Darren Barr (Morton)