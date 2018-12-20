European heavyweights ‘join chase for Celtic and Rangers target’

Valencia have joined the chase to sign Willem II striker Fran Sol, according to the Daily Record.

Fran Sol plays for Willem II. Picture: Getty

The 26-year-old hitman is on the radar of both Celtic and Rangers after the Old Firm rivals reportedly sent scouts to watch the player in action.

The player is impressing in the Eredivisie after previously being on the books of both Real Madrid and Villarreal, where he starred for their ‘C’ and ‘B’ teams, respectively.

He is out of contract at the end of this season and is attracting interest from a spate of clubs.

Burnley, Cardiff City, Derby, Leeds United and Swansea are among a lengthy list of sides also said to be interested.