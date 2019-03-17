The agile goalkeeper made a number of saves, including three crucial ones to deny Scott Sinclair.

Dundee 0 - 1 Celtic: How the players rated out of 10

Celtic left it very late to beat Dundee but how did the players involved in the game rate?

Ratings out of 10 for all players involved in the game at Dens Park.

Gave the centre-backs good protection down the right-hand side.

2. James Horsfield - 6

Imperious. Kept Odsonne Edouard quiet for so long. Dundee need more of these imposing displays.

3. Genseric Kusunga - 9

Was part of a fine defensive trio and put in arguably his best performance for the club.

4. Ryan McGowan - 7

