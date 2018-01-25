Done deal: Rangers announce signing of Greg Docherty

Have your say

Greg Docherty has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Rangers after completing his switch from Hamilton Academical for a fee believed to be in the region of £675,000.

The Ibrox club announced the transfer after the player completed a medical.

Rangers manager Graeme Murty expressed his delighted at sealing the move for the 21-year-old playmaker who has scored three goals in 25 appearances for Accies this season.

“It’s another bit of business for another young, hungry player desperate to enhance our group,” Murty told the club’s website.“When you see the players gelling and the improvements we’ve made, it’s an exciting time for players – and for me as a manager.

“I want to manage people who are hungry to improve.”