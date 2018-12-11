Derek McInnes hails Lewis Ferguson’s stunning winner for Aberdeen

Derek McInnes hailed midfielder Lewis Ferguson for his stunning injury-time winner and fellow teenager Connor McLennan for his superb second-half display that earned Aberdeen a comeback 3-2 victory over Livingston, writes Scott Davie.

The West Lothian side led at the break but the contribution of the two youngsters turned things the Dons way.

Manager McInnes was as relieved as he was delighted when Ferguson settled it with a superb overhead kick and said afterwards: “Just when you think it might not happen Fergie came up with another brilliant goal. He has developed a habit of it and I felt it was well deserved, the better team won. Big players produce big moments and I would like to see a more regular return of goals from him but it was great to see the players get their just rewards for their efforts.

“Connor McLennan was a big part of that. He did very well when he came on.

“We have introduced more youngsters this season. It is something that has been aimed at me that I don’t play them enough but we are learning about the younger ones more, they are getting the minutes and it’s good for their development.”

Disappointed Livingston manager Gary Holt admitted Aberdeen deserved the win but said: “It’s a sore one to take, it’s the proverbial kick in the teeth. We rode our luck at times but to lose a goal so late is a sickener.​

“We let them get too many balls into our box so we will have to learn from it but I am not downhearted. The desire and commitment was there.”