David Weir: Josh Windass can go on to play in Premier League

The legacy of Mark Warburton and David Weir at Rangers is the subject of much debate. In bringing Josh Windass to the club from Accrington Stanley for a mere £50,000 in July 2016, Weir would argue they added an asset to the club who could one day be on the radar of English Premier League clubs.

This turbulent season for Rangers is not the fault of Windass. The 24-year-old may drift in and out of games and sometimes struggle for consistency but his contribution has been overwhelmingly positive with 17 goals.

Weir believes Windass is best deployed as a second striker where his “game-changing pace” can be utilised close to the opposition goal.

“We knew it would take time to adapt to life in Glasgow but we also knew he had all the capabilities, attributes and what was needed physically to be a top, top player,” said Weir. “He has shown that as has James Tavernier and Wes Foderingham. They are all good players who are getting better and better and given time, which you are not always given at Rangers, can develop into top-class Rangers players.

“He is not the finished article and would be the first to admit that but he has great pace and he has added goals. There are areas he can work on and get better with but all these things come with playing .

“In modern day football you need to be able to play a few positions and to adjust to the circumstances of the game. Josh is learning the technical and tactical aspects.”

Windass has an awkward relationship with the Ibrox support due to the inconsistency of his performances.

“Consistency is part of the learning at Rangers,” Weir added.

“It is a tough fight because you have to perform every week and you have to win every week. To do that you have to be at the top of your game and that’s difficult for a young lad.”

Ultimately, Weir believes Windass could cut it in the English top flight. “He has the attributes,” he said. “Physically he is more than capable of doing it and technically he is very good.

“It is about putting all the pieces together consistently but he definitely has all the attributes, as do Wes Foderingham and James Tavernier. There are people within the squad who can go and do that.”