Craig Levein: Rangers stars should’ve been booked for inciting Hearts fans

Hearts boss Craig Levein has questioned why neither Connor Goldson nor Alfredo Morelos was booked for gesturing to home supporters during Rangers’ win this past Sunday.

Rangers' Alfredo Morelos celebrates with Connor Goldson after scoring to make it 2-1. Picture: SNS

The two players scored in quick succession as Steven Gerrard’s side overcame a 1-0 deficit to move top of the Ladbrokes Premiership.

After both goals, the Rangers stars celebrated in the direction of the Gorgie Stand, one of the home ends inside Tynecastle.

This is often viewed as a yellow card offence by officials, but referee Bobby Madden decided to keep his cards in his pocket.

Seeing as Hibs boss Neil Lennon was struck by a coin after celebrating towards the home fans in the Main Stand at the end of the last Edinburgh derby, Levein felt this was a mistake by the referee.

He said: “I told the fourth official about it and said, ‘You can’t let them do that’, especially after what has happened here recently.

“I see players being booked for that all the time. It should be a booking for inciting the fans.”