Clare Whyte appointed new SFA Compliance Officer

The Scottish FA has announced Clare Whyte as the body’s new Compliance Officer, replacing the outgoing Tony McGlennan.

Whyte joins from the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, where she is currently a Procurator Fiscal Depute.

Whyte, who has experience of grassroots football, will begin her new role later this month and engage in a handover period with McGlennan.

The Compliance Officer is tasked with reviewing reported incidents from matches across Scotland and applying retrospective disciplinary action where merited

Ian Maxwell, Scottish FA chief executive, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to appoint someone with Clare’s credentials to what is an important role within the Scottish FA.

“It’s also a vital position within Scottish football as a whole that comes with its own unique challenges and pressures and I am convinced Clare will be an asset to the organisation and the game in this country.

“I would also like to take the opportunity to thank Tony for his excellent work over the last four years with the Scottish FA.”

McGlennan was appointed in 2014 as the replacement for the first Compliance Officer, Vincent Lunny. He tendered his resignation in June having overseeing a number of high-profile cases, including the decision to charge Rangers over their acquisition of a UEFA lisence to play European football in 2011.