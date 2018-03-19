Chris Sutton: Joey Barton couldn’t handle big club pressure

Chris Sutton has fired back at Joey Barton after the former Rangers player derided the quality of Scottish football.

READ MORE - Rangers defeat shows Kilmarnock almost ‘too good’ under Steve Clarke

The retired midfielder called the standard north of the border “pathetic” when speaking on Talksport.

Many were quick to criticise Barton for his comments, seeing as he failed to impress across five league games with Rangers in 2016 before making a swift exit.

One of those was the BT Sport pundit and former Celtic striker, who took to social media to mock the ex-Manchester City player for failing to handle the pressure at a “big club”.

Sutton tweeted: “You’ve got to love Joey..Good career but he was found wanting for Rangers and simply couldn’t handle the big club pressure so it was everyone else’s fault... So Scottish football is rubbish..And he’s had a better career than Lustig and Brown...mmm.”

Chris Sutton fired back at the former Rangers player on Twitter. Picture: John Devlin

READ MORE - Joey Barton on Scott Brown: ‘Is he the full shilling?’