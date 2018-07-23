Celtic chief Peter Lawwell replaces Rangers MD on SPFL board

Have your say

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell has been elected to serve on the board of the Scottish Professional Football League, replacing Rangers’ Stewart Robertson.

READ MORE - Celtic to face AEK Athens if they see off Rosenborg in Champions League

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell. Picture: John Devlin

Lawwell was one of six representatives chosen to represent the 42 member clubs at the SPFL annual general meeting at Hampden on Monday morning.

Alan Burrows of Motherwell and John Nelms of Dundee were the other two representatives chosen from the top flight, with Ann Budge and Les Gray joining Robertson in making way.

Warren Hawke, Martin Ritchie and Iain Dougan were chosen from the lower leagues to serve on the board for the 2018-19 season alongside SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster, chairman Murdoch MacLennan and independent non-executive director Karyn McCluskey.

READ MORE - Europa League: Rangers face Chikhura Sachkhere or Maribor if they beat Osijek