Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers responds to Dave King’s comments

Brendan Rodgers will not think too seriously about Rangers chairman Dave King’s claim that Celtic’s dominance could collapse like “a pack of cards”.

READ MORE - Dave King: Gerrard can tip balance but Rangers need Champions League

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. Picture: SNS

The Hoops secured their seventh successive title recently and are on their way to unprecedented back-to-back domestic trebles.

King on Monday announced a share issue to raise £6million in new money and was also quoted as saying: “We only need one league. We don’t need two or three. Once we take one away, it’s a pack of cards.”

However, ahead of the Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Kilmarnock on Wednesday night, Celtic boss Rodgers said: “We always respect every team but I am not one to be looking over the fence at anyone else.

“I don’t think of it too seriously either way to be honest. My focus is on Celtic, this is a huge job here.

“You always have to be aware of your competitors, you can’t be naive enough to not understand and have a little think of what the others are doing, but it is not something that is at the forefront of my mind. My focus is very much on our club.”

READ MORE - How should Celtic deal with Europe and Steven Gerrard’s Rangers next season?