Celtic and Rangers set to battle for Liverpool starlet - reports

Steven Gerrard may suffer his first defeat to Brendan Rodgers as Celtic have joined the race for the signing of Rangers target Harry Wilson.

Rangers were keen on recruiting the 21-year-old forward from Liverpool but Celtic could look to hijack their rival’s move according to talkSPORT.

Both Rangers boss Gerrard and Celtic’s Rodgers will know the player form their time at Liverpool.

Wilson, a versatile forward, spent the second half of last season on loan at Hull City where he netted seven goals in 13 Championship appearances. He has been prolific for Liverpool’s under-23 side and has previously had a loan spell at Crewe Alexandra.

The player is highly-regarded at Anfield and has already made four appearances for the Wales national team.

