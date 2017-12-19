Celtic and Rangers see January hopes of signing Riley McGree dashed

Have your say

Club Brugge have dashed Celtic and Rangers’ hopes of landing Australian sensation Riley McGree.

READ MORE - Four things Celtic fans should know about Marvin Compper

The Old Firm rivals have been competing for the Under-23 international, who joined the Belgian club this summer from Adelaide United.

But league leaders Brugge have now sent midfielder McGree, 19, back home on loan to A-League outfit Newcastle Jets.

A club spokesman said: “We have today reached an agreement with Newcastle Jets over Riley McGree’s loan spell.

“The Australian midfielder will be loaned to the A-League club until the end of the season, but they won’t have the option to buy him.

“Newcastle Jets are currently second in the Australian first division. McGree came over from Adelaide United during the summer.

“We wish Riley great success.”

McGree has yet to break into Brugge’s first team this season with Ivan Leko’s side racing nine points clear at the top of the Jupiler League.

He is under contract until 2021 at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

READ MORE - Five ways Hearts managed to tactically outdo Celtic