Celtic and Rangers fans direct tweets at wrong Andy Halliday

Team GB hockey manager Andy Halliday had a busy Sunday afternoon after his namesake struggled once again in the Old Firm derby.

Rangers’ Halliday started at left-back for his boyhood heroes but endured another torrid afternoon as Celtic ran out 5-0 winners.

After the game was finished, supporters trolled @AndyHalliday3 on Twitter - but this is not the account of the 26-year-old midfielder.

Instead, it belongs to hockey boss Halliday, who quickly tweeted out a humorous response as he settled in for a day of his Twitter notifications blowing up.

He wrote: “I’m guessing by the mistaken identity twitter messages coming my way, but intended for my “twitter doppelgänger” Andy Halliday, that Glasgow Rangers didn’t fare well in the Old Firm Derby today.”

One Celtic fan responded: “Mega understatement mate. They would have been better playing u at left back than that absolute huddy.”

