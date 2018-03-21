Cedric Kipre opens up on red card incident with Celtic’s Scott Brown

Cedric Kipre has vowed not to retaliate in future after the Motherwell defender saw red in the recent 0-0 draw with Celtic.

The Frenchman was given his marching orders after kicking out at Scott Brown after the visiting side’s captain pushed Kipre as they both lay on the ground.

Even though replays showed it to be a harsh decision from referee Craig Thomson, the 21-year-old insists he will learn from the incident.

He told Motherwell TV: “I tried to win the ball. He slide tackled and passed it. So I fell down. I wanted to stand up then he pushed me away.

“So my first reaction was, I don’t know. I tried to push him as well but with my foot. I don’t think I did a bad thing. I just wanted to stand up and keep playing.

“When I got the red card I thought, ‘I’ve let everyone down. Maybe they’re going to lose now because 10 vs 11 is harder.’

“But they’ve worked really hard and really well so I can only be proud of all of them, so I’m very happy.

“Next time I won’t react. That’s what people are telling me to do.”

Motherwell have appealed the red card. A hearing is scheduled for Thursday at Hampden Park.